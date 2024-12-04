Saymore Kwashira murder: Second teenager charged over fatal stabbing of Leeds man

A second teenager is due to appear in court charged over the murder of a man in Leeds.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore Kwashira.

Saymore was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.

Two teenagers have now been charged after a man was stabbed to death at an address in Belle Isle, Leeds. | Tony Johnson

The teenager has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Another 17-year-old boy appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Dec 3), charged with the murder.