Saymore Kwashira murder: Second teenager charged over fatal stabbing of Leeds man
A second teenager is due to appear in court charged over the murder of a man in Leeds.
A 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore Kwashira.
Saymore was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.
Another 17-year-old boy appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Dec 3), charged with the murder.
He was also remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday (Dec 4).