Seven Yorkshire men have been jailed for a combined 23 years after they “launched an assault” on a victim outside his home.

In February 2021, seven men - Talhat Mughal, 51, Mohammed Basharat Mughal, 46, Mohammad Tabarak Mughal, 48, Ahmed Mughal, 34, Muhammad Uwais Mughal, 27, Hamza Mughal, 22, and Wakaas Mughal, 26 - all took part in a violent attack in Rotherham.

Following an altercation on 21 February 2021 in Herringthorpe, between himself and his victim, Talhat Mughal, his son Muhammad Uwais Mughal and Talhat’s brother Mohammed Basharat Mughal drove to the victim’s house.

The trio then launched an assault on the victim, who was outside of his house, kicking him on the ground.

Shortly after the initial attack, a second vehicle arrived at the scene.

Inside the car was another one of Talhat’s brothers Mohammed Tabarak Mughal, the son of Tabarak, Wakaas Mughal, the son of Basharat, Hamza Mughal, and the cousin of Hamza and Wakaas, Ahmed Mughal.

Upon arrival, the four men the affray inflicting serious damage to the victim.

Basharat was seen wielding a machete style knife and others were seen carrying long sticks.

Basharat was also seen discarding a weapon in a neighbouring property.

The victim with serious injuries, including a stab wound to the knee and facial injuries.

During the incident, the victim’s brother suffered severe facial injuries and fractured bones and his son also sustained a head injury.

Four of the group were arrested immediately after the incident, with the remaining three arrested in the days following following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police.

All the group pleaded guilty to a variety of offences on June 11, 2024, at Sheffield Crown Court.

On Friday (Sept 13 )they were all sentenced at the same court to a combined 23 years.

Talhat Mughal, of Gerard Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to five years and seven months in jail for section 18 wounding.

Mohammed Basharat Mughul, of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, was sentenced to six years and six months in jail for section 18 wounding and section 47 unlawful wounding.

Mohammad Tabarak Mughal, of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison for section 18 wounding.

Ahmed Mughal, of Gerard Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for violent disorder.

Muhammad Uwais Mughal, of Gerard Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for violent disorder.

Hamza Mughal, of Burns Road, Herringthorpe, was sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison, suspended for two years for violent disorder.

Wakaas Mughal, of Ramsden Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison, suspended for two years for violent disorder.

Detective Constable Amy Griffiths said:“I would like to thank all of the victims in this case and their families for their bravery and perseverance throughout this investigation.