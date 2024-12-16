A sex offender who strangled a woman and tried to rape her as she slept has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Francis O’Connor brutally assaulted his victim by strangling her and wrapping his legs around her neck before trying to rape her.

She bravely fought him off and get to safety, but not before the 30-year-old again grabbed her by the throat. He fled the scene in the victim’s car and also stole £300 of cash from her before he was found by South Yorkshire Police officers, who arrested him.

He was investigated by the force’s ‘Protecting Vulnerable People’ unit (PVP) but answered no comment to all questions during interviews.

When he was on remand, O’Connor, of HMP Doncaster, was heard making a phone call to a relative encouraging them to speak to his victim and get her to drop the charges.

He told the relative to "sort it out" and "go round to speak to her and then put me on speaker phone".

It led to a second investigation and O’Connor also being charged with attempting to intimidate a witness.

On December 12, he was jailed for 11-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court, with a four-year extended licence period after pleading guilty to intimidating a witness, attempted rape, intentional strangulation, affray, theft and driving a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Francis O'Connor | South Yorkshire Police

He has also been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely and has been given a restraining order which prevents him from making any contact with his victim.

Detective Constable Chloe Wharmby, the officer in charge of the case for South Yorkshire Police, said: "O'Connor subjected his victim to a brutal, horrifying and unforgivable attack which has impacted her life significantly.

"What she endured was utterly traumatic and I want to commend the victim for her bravery and courage in coming forward and reporting O'Connor's crimes to us.

"Even in the face of intimidation, she remained resolute, and I hope O'Connor's prosecution and conviction will bring her some sense of justice and allow her to move on from this awful ordeal.

"We remain absolutely committed to targeting perpetrators of sexual assaults and tackling violence against women and girls.

"The PVP team worked diligently on this case to safeguard the victim and build up a strong case against O'Connor which has now resulted in a lengthy prison sentence.