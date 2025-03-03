A 39-year-old man who forced his partner to have sex with a dog and filmed what they were doing has been jailed for five-and-a-half years by a judge who said he "wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity".

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said he accepted there was a "level of coercion" when Graham Marshall made Paige Reaney, 33, engage in a range of sex acts with their pet pug, Charlie, but she still retained some culpability for what happened to the "poor, helpless creature".

Judge Richardson told Sheffield Crown Court on Monday: "The circumstances of this case are extremely disturbing."

He said: "In a professional life in the law covering 45 years, I thought I had encountered most acts of depravity.

Graham Marshall, 39, encouraged Paige Reaney, 33, into having intercourse with Charlie, their pet pug, as it was part of a 'fantasy' that he had after watching someone have sex with a dog when he was younger.

"This case is perhaps the worse example of a case of its kind that I have ever come across."

Reaney, 33, was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, by Judge Richardson, who said that Marshall's "perverted" sexual fantasies drove the abuse of the dog at their Sheffield home.

But he said to Reaney: "You never refused any of those requests."

The judge described how the pair shared images between themselves on TikTok.

Marshall described these as "so, so, f****** hot, it's amazing", while Reaney told him: "Wish I could have you right now."

The court heard Marshall called Reaney "mummy" when talking to the dog.

Judge Richardson said a vet concluded that Charlie would have been in distress and pain when he was forced to indulge in the acts, which were outlined in detail in the court.

Reaney admitted bestiality and animal cruelty at a previous hearing.

Marshall admitted the same charges plus possessing child abuse images, possession of extreme pornography and voyeurism.

The judge decided Marshall was a dangerous offender and imposed an extended sentence, with a four-year extended licence period on his release.

He told him: "You have wallowed in the swamp of sexual depravity repeatedly, and over a long period."