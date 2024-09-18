A man who threatened police with a knife launching missiles at officers during a dangerous rooftop standoff has been jailed for over two years.

Jamie Stones, 35, of Burgoyne Road, Sheffield, became aggressive towards police officers when they attended his home in an attempt to arrest him.

The 35-year-old tried to barricade the door and stop officers from entering, a court heard.

Stones lunged at police officers with a knife before climbing onto the roof of his home and hurling tiles at officers on the street below.

Jamie Stones has been jailed after attacking police and hospital staff. | South Yorkshire Police

He caused damage to three vehicles, including a police van, when launching the missiles from the roof.

Stones then fell from the roof, after which he was detained and taken to hospital.

While in hospital receiving treatment the 35-year-old attacked multiple members of staff.

Stones pleaded guilty to affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, sending a communication or article of an indecent or offensive nature and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was jailed for a total of 110 weeks during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (Sept 12).

PC Caitlin Selwood, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Stones' violence was completely unacceptable and caused damage to innocent neighbours' vehicles as well as one of our own police vans.

"He then went on to assault the medical professionals tending to his injuries and intentionally threatened one of our officers with a knife leaving him in fear of suffering serious physical harm.

"After Stones scaled the building, our officers had to put themselves in the firing line as he hurled missiles from the roof and he should feel fortunate that no one was injured during that incident on 6 March 2024.