A case of “mistaken identity” led to the death of a young father in Sheffield following a gang’s failed robbery and revenge plot.

Kevin Pokuta, a 19-year-old father-of-two, he was shot on Page Hall Road in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Kevin died the following day, in hospital, after a single bullet wound to the head.

Following the launch of a murder investigation by South Yorkshire Police, detectives trawled through over 20,0000 hours of CCTV footage, a court heard.

Detectives were able to track the movements before and after the incident.

CCTV video showed a group which included Jake Brown, 23, Leon Waite, 27, Lester Ramsey, 25, Adam Mulligan, 33, and a 17-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons.

The footage showed the group travel towards Page Hall Road, stopping on Baretta Street to group together before a robbery they were planning, utilising face coverings.

The robbery was unsuccessful but the intention to cause harm was clearly shown when Brown began firing a firearm down Page Hall Road, a court heard.

The group then moved away from the area, with Brown returning only 30 minutes later.

A jury heard how the motive was then revenge for the failed robbery earlier that evening.

Brown then Kevin parked in his car on Page Hall Road with his younger brother in the passenger seat, mistaking him for someone else.

Brown then drove down the road while riding an e-bike, pulled up to Kevin and pulled out a firearm.

Kevin was then seen to drive away as Brown shot at him/

While Kevin was trying to drive himself and his younger brother to safety, Brown pulled the trigger on the fatal shot that killed Kevin.

Detectives were later able to identify all five gang members through the clothing they were wearing, other CCTV work, forensic DNA evidence and phone analysis.

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, who is the senior investigating officer on this case, said: “This horrific incident of mistaken identity has cost Kevin his life. His two young children will now grow up without their father.

“The actions of Jake Brown were extremely dangerous, and he clearly went out with the intention of causing harm that day.

“The devastation that gun violence brings rips through communities, with families and friends having to live with the consequences that these outright acts of evil leave behind. This does not belong here in South Yorkshire or anywhere. Members of the public get harmed and killed, and this is not acceptable.

“My officers have spent upwards of nearly a year ensuring that the person responsible for taking Kevin’s life will now spend years behind bars. We have shown that we are dedicated to bringing these callous individuals to justice.”

Five men have been jailed for their involvement of the death of Kevin Pokuta - and innocent and unrelated 19-year-old dad-of-two who was fatally shot by Jake Brown, of Horninglow Road, in a tragic case of mistaken identity. | SYP

The family of Kevin have shared the following statement on their loss: "As a family we would like to say that we are naturally devastated following Kevin's death, it has now been a year since Kevin died, but for the family it feels like yesterday.

"As a family we moved to the UK from Slovakia for a better life and safer life and this has not been the case. We could never have imagined that this horror would befall us.

"Kevin's mum has not been able to return back to the family house since Kevin died, as the memories are too difficult. Kevin grew up in that house, it was the first house that the family moved to when we moved to the UK, she cannot live in that address again, as it was once full of family but now is empty.

"Kevin was a father of two very young children, his son was two when Kevin died and his daughter was just four months old. Kevin's son celebrated his third birthday, blowing out candles at his father's graveside. No child should ever have to do that. Kevin will never get to see his children grow up. He never got to see his young daughter take her first steps or say her first words.

"We celebrated Kevin's 20th birthday with candles and balloons at his graveside.

"He was a good soul who had all of his life in front of him. The family will miss him so much, he was a shy family man, but he was so funny and would make us all laugh so much. He was so respectful of his family and would always do as they say and take their advice.

"Kevin will be loved and missed by us forever."

All four men and the 17-year-old were found guilty for their involvement in Kevin’s death on November 5, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jake Brown, formally of Horninglow Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to a total of 36 for murder, four years for attempted GBH, five years for conspiracy to commit robbery and a total of 29 years for two firearm offences.

These are all to be run concurrently.

Waite, formally of Denholme Close, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years and six months for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Ramsey, formally of Skelton Close, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years and six months for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Mulligan, of High Hazel Crescent, Rotherham, has been sentenced to three years and six months for conspiracy to commit robbery.