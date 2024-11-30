Sheffield woman has admitted that she had sex with a dog multiple times

A Sheffield woman faces jail after pleading guilty to having sex - with a dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paige Reaney, 33, admitted having intercourse with the pug, named Charlie, on four separate occasions.

She denied possessing extreme pornographic images of "intercourse or oral sex with an animal" during a brief hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incidents span between August 2019 and December 2022, the court was told.

Paige Reaney leaves Sheffield Crown Court.

Her partner, Graham Marshall, 38, previously admitted helping Reaney have sex with a dog.

An earlier hearing heard how he and Reaney caused unnecessary suffering to a mutt called Charlie by "regularly subjecting him to habitual sexual activity".

And in October, Marshall pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a female person to have sexual intercourse with a dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also pleaded guilty to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, 'namely regularly subjecting him to habitual sexual activity including 'inappropriate physical handling of the dog'.

Graham Marshall leaves Sheffield Crown Court.

And he admitted another offence of failing to ensure the welfare of the dog in that he 'failed to protect him from pain and suffering caused by habitual sexual activity'.

Marshall also pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images relating to sexual acts involving a 'dead/alive animal'.

He further admitted seven counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children of Categories A, B and C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Marshall pleaded not guilty to one count of making indecent photographs of children of Category C. Category A is the most serious.

He is set to come back before the court on December 12 for a further hearing.