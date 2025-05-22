Yorkshire care home thief jailed after stealing 90-year-old woman’s wedding ring worn for 70 years
Mohammed Numaan, 27, of Anchor Court in Bradford stole four gold and diamond rings from vulnerable victims at a care home in Skipton in October 2024.
One of Numaan’s victims was over 90 years old.
The lady who suffered from dementia, had worn her wedding ring on her finger for over 70 years and couldn’t understand what had happened to it when it was missing.
Numaan also stole her engagement ring and eternity ring from her bedside drawer, the court heard.
The other victim was over 80 years old at the time of the offence.
This two-diamond high value ring which was also taken from her finger held immeasurable sentimental value.
The court heard how the ring was a 30th wedding anniversary gift from her husband.
Following investigations the rings were located and returned to the family.
The 27-year-old initially denied the offences.
However, when the rings were located in pawn shops in Bradford he was arrested again, interviewed and remanded in custody.
On Tuesday (May 20) he was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to a total of 20 months in prison.
Police staff investigator Lorraine Whipp said: “The emotional and psychological impact of Numaan’s actions on these vulnerable elderly ladies cannot be overstated.
“Numaan violated their trust by targeting them whilst they were in their most vulnerable state. “These stolen items are not just pieces of jewellery to these families, but they hold symbols of love, shared history and family legacy.”