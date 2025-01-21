Skircoat Lodge Children’s Home: 91-year-old and 65-year-old appear in court charged with multiple child sexual offences
Malcolm Phillips appeared by videolink at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, while his co-defendant, Linda Brunning, 65, appeared in-person.
West Yorkshire Police have said that the pair were charged following an investigation launched in 2018 into the Skircoat Lodge Children's Home, in Halifax , between 1970 and 1995.
Phillips, of New Imperial Crescent, Tyseley, Birmingham, is charged with 32 offences, relating to seven alleged victims, both male and female, between 1976 and 1994.
These charges include rape, indecent assault, gross indecency and other sexual offences including two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown male to commit indecent assault.
Phillips, who has grey hair and glasses, sat with his solicitor on the videolink and spoke only to give his name, address and date of birth.
Brunning, of St Peter's Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, is charged with 15 offences, relating to three victims, both male and female, between 1980 and 1994.
These include indecent assault, and other offences in which she is accused of aiding and abetting sexual offending.
District Judge Alex Boyd said the case would have to be dealt with by a judge at crown court.
Phillips and Brunning were given unconditional bail by Mr Boyd and told to appear at Bradford Crown Court on February 19 .