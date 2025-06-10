Teenager charged with murder of 19-year-old after fatal Bradford stabbing
Muhammad Junaid Khan died after being stabbed on Loughrigg Street, in the West Bowling area of the city, on Friday (Jun 6).
During the incident a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were also stabbed.
Mohammed Ibrahim Mehmood, 18, of Woodroyd Road has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.
He’s been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Jun 10).
A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of blackmail has been bailed pending further enquiries.