Teenager charged with murder of 19-year-old after fatal Bradford stabbing

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Bradford.

Muhammad Junaid Khan died after being stabbed on Loughrigg Street, in the West Bowling area of the city, on Friday (Jun 6).

During the incident a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were also stabbed.

Muhammad Junaid Khan.Muhammad Junaid Khan.
Muhammad Junaid Khan. | WYP

Mohammed Ibrahim Mehmood, 18, of Woodroyd Road has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

He’s been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Jun 10).

A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of blackmail has been bailed pending further enquiries.

