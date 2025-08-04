The ten Yorkshire rioters who got the longest prison sentences after Britain's summer of chaos

One year on from the Southport attacks, these ten Yorkshire rioters received the longest prison sentences linked to the nationwide unrest.

Ten men who played leading roles in some of the most violent and destructive incidents during last summer’s nationwide unrest have received the longest prison sentences handed down in connection with the riots.

The disorder erupted after the Southport stabbings on July 29, 2024, in which three girls were killed by Axel Rudakubana at a dance studio.

In the days that followed, far-right mobs took to the streets in cities and towns across England, targeting police, asylum seekers, and public buildings.

In total, 544 people have now been sentenced for offences linked to the riots, with 473 receiving immediate jail time.

The most common offence was violent disorder, often accompanied by charges such as arson or assaulting emergency workers - more than half of those jailed were under the age of 30.

But it was the mob attack on the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, near Rotherham, on August 4, 2024, that resulted in the most severe punishments.

Several men who helped start or fuel fires outside the hotel — which housed over 200 asylum seekers — received jail terms of seven to nine years.

Sentenced in September 2024 to 9 years in prison, plus 5 years on licence, for arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder, and possession of an offensive weapon. His actions involved setting fire and carrying a police baton during the Rotherham Holiday Inn Express unrest on 4 August 2024, making this the longest sentence nationally tied to the riots.

1. Thomas Birley

1. Thomas Birley

In December 2024, Fishlock received a 9-year custodial sentence plus 5 years on licence for violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life, in connection with the same Rotherham riot. A judge described him as a “prominent figure” in the violence, which left asylum seekers trapped and caused serious injuries.

2. Levi Fishlock

2. Levi Fishlock

David Wilkinson, 48, was jailed for six years for leading a racist mob during the Hull riot on 3 August 2024. He helped drag three Romanian men from a car, attacked police, and attempted arson — actions described by the judge as part of “hate-fuelled mob violence.”

3. David Wilkinson

3. David Wilkinson

Honey was part of the same Hull violence, throwing missiles, looting shops, and smashing vehicles. He was sentenced to 56 months (4 years and 8 months) for burglary, violent disorder and hate-fuelled criminal damage.

4. John Honey

4. John Honey

