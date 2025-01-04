In 2024, the courts across Yorkshire dealt with several high-profile criminal cases, resulting in significant jail sentences for the individuals involved.

Here are the six criminals who received the longest sentences in Yorkshire this year and will be seeing in the New Year, and all of 2025, behind bars.

Marcus Osborne - whole life order

Marcus Osborne, 35, was sentenced to a whole life term at Leeds Crown Court. | WYP

On March 1, 2024, Marcus Osborne was sentenced to a whole life order for the murders of Katie Higton and Steven Harnett in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Osborne attacked Katie Higton with a knife after she returned home to their shared house in Harpe Inge on May 15, 2023. He then used her phone to lure Steven Harnett to the house, where he was also attacked and killed.

Osborne was also sentenced for the rape and false imprisonment of a woman on the night of the murders.

The judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, paid tribute to the dignity of the victims' families. Katie's family said her loss leaves a "huge, gaping hole" in their lives.

A whole life order (WLO) is the most severe punishment a judge can give, meaning the offender will spend the rest of their life in prison and cannot be released by the Parole Board.

Vincent Morgan - Life with a minimum 20 years and 145 days

Vincent Morgan, 47, held “kind and gentle” mother Lisa Welford’s head under the water of the River Derwent after breaking her leg in an assault.

In December 2024, Vincent Morgan was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and 145 days for the murder of his ex-partner, Lisa Welford.

Morgan, a serial domestic violence offender, committed the brutal act after a history of abusive behaviour.

The judge described him as a significant danger to women, and the sentence reflected the severity of his crimes.

David Saynor - 24 years

Judge David Dixon sentenced him to 24 years’ custody for a catalogue of sexual offences. | SYP

In August 2024, Saynor, aged 77, was sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexual offences against eight victims.

He exploited his position as a limousine driver to target vulnerable individuals, picking them up from outside schools and care homes in Rotherham.

During one incident Saynor picked up his victim who was aged only 12 or 13 at the time, and took her back to the yard where he stored his limousines.

He went on to rape her in an office building there.

One victim was abused repeatedly over a period of two years when she was 14 and 15 years old.

Following a five-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court he was found guilty of 15 charges relating to eight victims on July 9.

On Thursday (Aug 15), Saynor was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Neil King - 21 years

Callous Neil King appeared emotionless, both as he was sent to begin a 21-year prison sentence for 17 serious historic sexual offences. | SYP

In September 2024, King, aged 51, was sentenced to 21 years for 17 sexual offences against two girls in Rotherham.

The abuse spanned several years, beginning when the victims were as young as 11.

King abused two teenage girls he came into contact with, after social services placed one girl with his then on-off partner (now deceased).

King used his position of trust and influence to offer the girls - who were friends - gifts, money and sometimes alcohol and drugs and this led to them being sexually abused.

King was sentenced to 21 years on September 20, at Sheffield Crown Court

Zoe Rider and Nicola Lethbridge - 26 years each

Two women have been jailed for a combined total of 52 years for the ‘callous’ and ‘sadistic’ murder of a Sheffield man. | SYP

Two women were jailed for a combined total of 52 years for the ‘callous’ and ‘sadistic’ murder of a Sheffield man.

60-year-old Stephen Mark Koszyczarski died in the early hours of August 11, 2023, after being found seriously injured at his home in Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, around 30 hours earlier, on the evening of August 9.

Jurors convicted Stephen’s neighbours, Zoe Rider, aged 36, and 45-year-old Nicola Lethbridge of his murder, during a Sheffield Crown Court trial, which concluded in May 2024.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Judge Sarah Wright jailed Rider and Lethbridge for life for their attack upon Stephen, who was described by those closest to him as ‘kind,’ ‘generous’ and as someone with a ‘heart of gold’.

The judge fixed the minimum term each of the two murderers must serve behind bars during the 45-minute hearing, with both defendants told they must serve at least 26 years in prison.