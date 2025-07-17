Trial over farmer's combine harvester crash delayed until 2027 due to court backlog

A farmer has appeared in court to deny dangerous driving after a collision involving a combine harvester and a car.

William Wardman, 60, was at Teesside Crown Court to enter a not guilty plea to the charge, following the incident said to have happened on the A173 near Pinchinthorpe, North Yorkshire, on September 18 last year.

The collision involved a combine harvester and a Vauxhall Mokka, Cleveland Police has said previously.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough.

Wardman, of Yearby, near Redcar, was told his trial will need five days because expert evidence will be required.

A trial date of October 4 2027 was set – more than three years after the alleged driving offence.

Judge Richard Bennett told the defendant: “I am sorry about the delay to your trial, that simply reflects the number of cases we are having to deal with at this crown court.”