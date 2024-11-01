Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old boy who died in a crash where the driver was over the limit for alcohol and drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 13, 2021, 21-year-old Jack Tomlinson of Farside Road, West Ayton, had been drinking at a pub in East Ayton with friends before he decided to go for a drive to Dalby Forest.

Tomlinson and four of his friends left in his red Citroen that was later seen driving erratically and aggressively, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long afterwards it left the road at Langdale End, where it rolled over, hit several trees and came to rest near St Athanasius Monastery.

Harry Coopland died during a crash in 2021 | North Yorkshire Police

18-year-old Harry Coopland, also from West Ayton, was a passenger in the car and was injured.

He died two days later from head injuries.

A 16-year-old girl passenger also lost her hand in the collision, a second 18-year-old male passenger sustained three fractures to his spine and a 15-year-old girl passenger suffered a laceration to her face.

Tomlinson was charged and pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over the specified limit for controlled drugs (cannabis).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old appeared at York Crown Court on Thursday (Oct 31), where h was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail.

Tomlinson was also disqualified from driving for 45 months and must take an extended driving test before he can obtain a driving licence.

Jack Tomlinson was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail | North Yorkshire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Harry had his whole life ahead of him but it has been needlessly taken from him, and his family’s life has changed forever.

“It is a stark reminder of the dangers and catastrophic consequences of drinking, taking drugs and getting behind the wheel. Everyone, young drivers in particular, must take responsibility for the privilege of driving on our roads or face the law at best, or a tragedy at worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts remain with Harry’s family and friends and we hope the sentence helps provide some closure, although we know it can never compensate for the loss of Harry and the life he would have lived.”

In a statement read at court, Harry’s family said: “Harry was a shining beacon of life, with a tremendous sense of humour. He was a loving member of our family with the kindest heart and to be with him was an absolute joy.

“He had embarked on a career that he loved and was thought of very highly, he had his whole life and a bright future in front of him before it was so suddenly taken from him.