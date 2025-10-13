Two brothers from Bradford have been described as “sexual predators” who “destroyed a young girl’s life”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Leonard, 23, and Lannee Ksigwa, 19, both from Bradford, have been convicted by a jury of raping a 12-year-old.

The brothers were sentenced on Wednesday (Oct 1) at Bradford Crown Court.

Leonard was given 24 years plus a year on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ksigwa was handed 12 years’ detention in a young offender institution.

Patrick Leonard (right), 23, and Lannee Ksigwa (left), 19, both from Bradford | WYP

Detective Inspector Simon Howroyd of Bradford District’s Child Safeguarding Unit said: “These brothers are dangerous sexual predators, who have destroyed a young girl's life.

“They took advantage of her for their own sexual gratification and both deserve to be behind bars for a long time.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the victim in this case for navigating the complex judicial system and I hope the sentences goes someway in finding justice.