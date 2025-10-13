Two Bradford brothers who ‘destroyed a young girl's life’ jailed for raping 12-year-old
Patrick Leonard, 23, and Lannee Ksigwa, 19, both from Bradford, have been convicted by a jury of raping a 12-year-old.
The brothers were sentenced on Wednesday (Oct 1) at Bradford Crown Court.
Leonard was given 24 years plus a year on licence.
Ksigwa was handed 12 years’ detention in a young offender institution.
Detective Inspector Simon Howroyd of Bradford District’s Child Safeguarding Unit said: “These brothers are dangerous sexual predators, who have destroyed a young girl's life.
“They took advantage of her for their own sexual gratification and both deserve to be behind bars for a long time.
“I would like to praise the bravery of the victim in this case for navigating the complex judicial system and I hope the sentences goes someway in finding justice.
“West Yorkshire Police take all reports of sexual offending seriously and victims are encouraged to report offending to us when they are ready and will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.”