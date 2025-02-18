Two men convicted after girl, 14, was raped when she was ‘betrayed by someone she trusted’ and put through a ‘horrendous ordeal’ in Wakefield
Kevin Balog, 22, from Bradford, has been convicted of rape and a now 18-year-old has been found guilty of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child, after a 14-year-old girl was raped.
At the time of the offence, the victim was 14-years-old and the two men were 15 and 20.
The girl and the 15-year-old arranged to meet at his address in Wakefield.
However, while at the address, the girl was raped by Balog, a court heard.
The police investigation found messages exchanged between Balog and the 15-year-old arranging for Balog to have sex with the victim.
Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Balog was convicted of rape and sentenced to 10 years in prison - with an extended licence period of two years.
His now 18-year-old co-defendant was made the subject of a three-year youth rehabilitation order
Detective Constable Khi Smith, of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Team, said: “The victim has been betrayed by someone who she trusted and subjected to a horrendous ordeal by Balog.
“It is clear from the messages they exchanged that neither male gave thought to the victim, and this has been demonstrated again in refusing to admit their guilt and putting her through the further ordeal of a trial.
“No sentence can ever bring back the childhood and sense of safety that these males have robbed from her, but I hope that the conclusion of this court case and the custodial sentences they have been given help her in moving forward with her life.”