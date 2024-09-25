Two men have denied murdering a mother and her three children who were killed in a house fire in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith, 29; Denisty Birtle, nine; Oscar Birtle, five; and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle; died following the blaze at their home on Westbury Road in the early hours of August 21.

On Wednesday, Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley; and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley; pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Gawith and the three children, and attempting to murder Ms Gawith's sister, Antonia Gawith.

Both defendants appeared via a video link from prison for the hearing at Bradford Crown Court , where they entered not guilty pleas to each of the five charges. They are due to go on trial in March.

The court heard a man arrested at the scene of the fire, described as the "main suspect", was "still unconscious" in hospital and will not be ready for trial "even if he does wake up".

West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed the man in hospital is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family.

Ms Gawith died at the scene and the three children died from their injuries in hospital.

In a statement issued after their deaths, the family of the victims said the loss of "our B" and the children, referred to as "Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry", had brought "unimaginable sadness and grief".

The children's father, Jonathan, also released a statement which read: "I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie, and our three beautiful children.

"Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

"She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.