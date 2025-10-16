Two men jailed for ‘abhorrent crimes’ after grooming and sexually abusing victims
A court heard how Mohammed Naveed, 42, from Dewsbury, and Muhammed Afsan, 43, from Bradford groomed and sexually abused two victims.
Naveed was convicted of 12 offences by a jury including rape.
Afsan was convicted of sexual assault.
On Tuesday (Oct 14) the pair were sentenced at Bradford Crown Court.
Naveed was jailed for nine years and Afsan was jailed for eight years.
They were both given sexual harm prevention orders and made the sign the sex offenders register for life.
Police Constable Morgan Hirst of Bradford Districts Child Safeguarding Unit said: “We welcome the sentence handed down for these abhorrent crimes.
“These two men abused and groomed their victims by giving them rewards through cash, drugs and vapes.
“I hope the sentence can give the victims some comfort and justice in knowing they have been jailed for these offences.
“We take all reports of sexual offending seriously and have dedicated teams who investigate and provide victims with support.”