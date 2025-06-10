Two men sentenced over brutal attack on Coventry fan after Middlesbrough match

Two Middlesbrough men have been sentenced for a violent assault that left a Coventry City fan unconscious after a match at the Riverside Stadium.

On May 17, 2023, a Coventry City FC fan was at Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, to watch the football match.

He was then approached by three men who then followed him after Corporation Road, after the game.

The victim was repeatedly punched and kicked, causing him to fall to the floor, where he was kneed in the head, a court heard.

Following the attack, he was put in the recovery position by a passer-by and taken to James Cook University Hospital.

He was left with swelling and bleeding on the brain, and facial injuries, which required extensive hospital treatment and left the man with severe headaches.

Two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and later charged by Middlesbrough CID officers.

At Teesside Crown Court on Friday (Jun 6), the two men were sentenced for the attack.

The third suspect did not get involved in the assault.

Ben Thurlwell, aged 20, of Shandon Park in Marton, Middlesbrough, and Nathan Najeeb, aged 20, of Cheltenham Close in Middlesbrough, were both sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for two years and they were ordered to pay £7,500 each in compensation to the victim.

Both will attend an alcohol management course and will complete 200 hours of unpaid work each, and both were banned from attending football matches for five years.

PC Chris Hilton said: “This was a disgraceful, unprovoked attack on a man who had been on a day out to enjoy a football match. The men followed and attacked the victim after Middlesbrough’s loss at the Riverside Stadium and left him unconscious in the street.

