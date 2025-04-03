Two Sheffield men jailed for brutal kidnapping and assault that left victim hospitalised
On September 11 2023, Dominic Marsden and Osbourne Mhere kidnapped a 34-year-old man in Sheffield.
The two forced the man into a car and took him to another location where he was viciously assaulted.
Marsden and Mhere then left the man in an injured state on Batemoor Road on the morning of September 12.
During his ordeal, the victim received serious injuries and remained in hospital for two months following the attack.
Mhere was arrested on 12 September, with Marsden apprehended a week later.
They were both remanded into custody for the duration of court proceedings.
Marsden, 25, of Toppham Drive, Sheffield was charged with kidnap and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Mhere, 25, of Manor Park Rise, Sheffield, was charged with kidnap, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
Both men initially pleaded not guilty to the offences before changing their pleas to guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on February 8, 2024.
They were both sentenced to seven years and four months in prison at the same court on Friday (Mar 28).
Detective Inspector Jamie Smith, the officer in charge of the case, said: “I am glad to see these two violent men jailed for several years.
“They were involved in a brutal crime which saw a man seriously harmed. Their victim will bear the scars of this attack, both physical and mental, for a long time to come. I hope that this sentence provides him with some comfort.”