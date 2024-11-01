Two men have been found guilty of targeting, grooming and sexually abusing two teenage girls while working at Hull Fair, last year.

In 2023 Ryan Edgar, 29-years-old, Park Street, Hull, and Ashley Phillips-Dawson, 19-years-old, Topcliffe Garth, Hull, were working at Hull Fair when they instigated conversation with two young girls.

A court heard how the two men would try to flatter and persuade them to befriend the men and swapping phone numbers, all for their own opportunistic sadistic sexual pleasures.

Edgar made constant requests for one of the teenagers to send him nude pictures.

Once he earned her trust he convinced both girls to go back to his flat, so he and Phillip-Dawson could sexually abuse them.

When the two girls were reported missing, police enquiries led officers to the flat - but Edgar lied about the teenagers being there.

Ryan Edgar and Ashley Phillips-Dawson found guilty of targeting, grooming and sexually abusing two teenage girls while working at Hull Fair. | Humberside Police

Police then searched the flat where they found both girls hiding in the bedroom.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of rape.

It was then revealed that, while in the flat, Edgar had taken one girl to his bedroom, pinned her down, and raped her.

During this time, Phillip-Dawson engaged in sexual activity with the second girl in the downstairs living room, a court heard.

It was reported that both men also subjected the girls to assaults as well as forcing them to take cocaine.

Both men denied the charges, but were eventually found guilty of several offences following a trial at Hull Crown Court.

Edgaw was found guilty by a jury of rape, assault by penetration, inciting to engage in sexual activity, and assault.

Phillip-Dawson was found guilty by a jury of three counts of sexual activity of a child, and assault.

Both men were remanded into custody to appear at Hull Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, November 18.

Leading the investigation was Detective Constable Megan O’Meara from our Protecting Vulnerability Unit who said: “Ashley and Ryan are two sordid individuals who targeted and took advantage of two impressionable teenagers after they met them at Hull Fair and lured them back to their flat.

“I’d like to commend the two girls and their families for coming forward. It's not easy to take that step and report sexual crimes in the first place, but then they had to relive the trauma through a trial after both men refused to admit their reprehensible crimes.

“It’s because of the girls’ bravery that both men have been held accountable for their crimes and will be sentenced later in the month.

“We take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and we will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered at the hands of predators like Edgar and Phillips-Dawson.

“Our specialist trained officers work closely with partnering and support agencies across the region to support victims and survivors, as well as prevent and bring justice to perpetrators of sexual crimes of any nature.