Danville denied wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary but after a five-day trial was found guilty of both offences.

A “vicious” burglar who attacked a man with a screwdriver in his Hull home, causing “permanent damage” has been jailed.

At around 2.25am on Saturday, June 5 2023, Matthew Danville, 42-years-old, of Estcourt Street in Hull, along with an accomplice, broke into a property on Park Row, in Hull.

After breaking in, a confrontation unfolded which subsequently led Danville to attack the victim by punching and kicking him before attacking him with a screwdriver, causing significant injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danville was charged, but denied wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary and, after a five-day trial, was found guilty of both offences.

After the unanimous guilty verdict the “vicious” burglar was sentenced to nine years in prison, in court on Friday (Aug 16).

Detective Constable Lauren Ireland from our Criminal Investigation Department said: “The victim suffered serious injuries which have resulted in permanent damage, and whilst the outcome will not take away the daily challenges he now faces, I hope that there is some comfort in knowing Danville is going to be behind bars for a very long time.

“Danville had one intention that morning, and that was to cause fear and alarm to the residents inside that house. He is a vicious burglar, and I want to use this result to reassure our communities that violent crime will not be tolerated.