A woman who feared her partner would kill her has seen him jailed for a campaign of abuse in Middlesbrough.

David Fergus, 39, began controlling the victim by demanding to know where she was and what she was doing, with his behaviour escalating over time, a court heard.

He was verbally abusive, controlled her finances by constantly demanding money, and would not allow her to see her friends or family.

The court was told that over a four-year period, the woman was assaulted on multiple occasions, including being punched and hit to the head and body.

In a statement read out to the court, the victim said: “I truly believed David would have killed me at some point, if I hadn't put a stop to it.”

Fergus was arrested in December 2024 and later charged with a number of offences.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), wounding with intent, engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, and criminal damage.

He was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court last month, to 51 months in prison.

Investigating officer, PC Jay Leadbitter, said: “Fergus was both mentally and physically abusive to the victim who was absolutely terrified and feared for her life.

“By controlling several aspects of her life, Fergus tried to isolate the victim and coerce her into silence.