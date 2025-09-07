A shocking video captured the moment a Rotherham man attacked a police officer with a knife — an assault that led to him being jailed.

On July 17, police responded to reports of threatening behaviour at Kimberworth Park in Rotherham.

Multiple people had reported Glynn Leedell, 46, from Rotherham, for his behaviour towards a woman after he was seen acting aggressively and making threats to assault her.

When police went to confront Leedell the 46-year-old attacked a police officer and slashed them on the back of their neck.

This required hospital treatment for the officer.

The injured officer and his fellow response officers managed to restrain Leedell, remove the knife from his possession and arrest him.

A second officer also received injuries to his hand during the incident.

The 46-year-old was charged with harassment, assault of an emergency worker and wounding with intent.

Leedell appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (Aug 29), was jailed for four years and six months after previously pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

Glynn Leedell | SYP

The counts of harassment and assault of an emergency worker will remain on file.

Rotherham District Commander Chief Superintendent Andy Wright said: "Our officers put themselves at risk every day as they work to keep the public safe. This was a disgraceful act of violence which could have had devastating consequences.

"I am thankful that the officers concerned did not suffer more serious injuries from this vicious attack. I would like to commend both officer's bravery during this incident.

"Despite sustaining injuries, they courageously helped their colleagues restrain Leedell and remove the knife from the situation - ensuring no one else could be injured.

"Leedell not only injured our officers but subjected an innocent woman to threats and abuse - making her feel unsafe in her own home as well as affecting others in the community.