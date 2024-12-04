A‘violent and manipulating’ Scarborough man who left a woman and her baby covered in blood has been jailed.

Macauley Barry Robert Nesfield, 28, from Eastfield, subjected a woman to years of fear and violence by controlling her, hitting and punching her, and manipulating situations to control her, a court heard.

It was revealed the woman was too scared to tell anyone.

However, after Nesfield punched her in the head in front of a small child, causing it to split open and cover her and her baby in blood, she sought help from relatives who called the police.

Nesfield was then arrested in July 2024 and was remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty in October to coercive controlling behaviour, assault and wounding.

The offences took place between 2021 and 2024.

On Wednesday (Dec 4), he was jailed for a total of two years and seven months at York Crown Court where he was also issued with a five-year restraining order.

A number of other offences including six counts of assault, one of intentional strangulation, and one of criminal damage were also allowed to remain on file.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kelly Sharp of Scarborough’s Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “Nesfield is a violent and manipulating danger to women. The victim in this case, like most people who are subjected to domestic abuse, was too petrified to come forward to report him to the police.

“She lived in fear and was controlled and manipulated by him for many years. Thankfully he is now behind bars and I hope she is able to now live in peace knowing that he cannot harm her.

“Nesfield is now facing the consequences of his sickening abuse and now has ample time in prison to reflect on what he has done and take every opportunity to change his behaviour.