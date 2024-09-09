A Wakefield man who left a woman he seriously attacked with a fractured eye socket and cheekbone has been jailed.

On February 17, 2023, Craig Barker, aged 41, of no fixed abode, attacked a “vulnerable young woman”, leaving her with a fractured eye socket and cheekbone, a court heard.

The attack resulted in the woman having to have a plate and screws fitted to her face.

Following his arrest, Barker was taken to court where he was found guilty of offences of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, non-fatal strangulation and breach of restraining order.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Sept 9) for sentencing.

The 41-year-old was sentenced to a 10-year extended sentence, comprising an eight-year custodial sentence and two-year licence period.

Detective Constable Mandy Geary, of Wakefield Adult Safeguarding, said: “This was a particularly horrific attack against a vulnerable young woman which resulted in her having to have a plate and screws fitted to her face.

“She has shown immense courage in reporting what has happened to her and giving evidence against her attacker in court. I hope that the prison sentence he has been given provides her with some comfort as she continues to rebuild her life.

“Violent attacks like this cannot be tolerated. Everyone has their part to play in challenging behaviour and informing authorities about violence, sexual violence, controlling or coercive behaviour or harassment.