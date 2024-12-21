A woman who was nearly six times over the drink driver limit and could not walk to the police car without falling over will now appear in Yorkshire courts.

On Thursday (Dec 19), South Yorkshire Police responded to a report of a crash on the M1 in Yorkshire, just before 2pm.

When they arrived at the scene police attended to a woman who had stopped a car on a live lane on the motorway.

Police said their “immediate need” was to get the woman to safety.

However, when they opened her car door police had suspicion to believe she may have been over the drink driver limit.

As the officer began to pull her from the car, the was unable to walk and fell to the floor.

After getting her safely in the back of a police car, she blew 191 on a breathalyser - the legal limit is 35.

South Yorkshire Police has released footage of the incident as they want to “highlight the dangers of drink driving as Christmas and New Year approach”.

Temporary Roads Policing Inspector Brandon Brown explains more: “One in six fatal collisions involves a drink driver. The decision to get behind the wheel after a drink can be devastating.

“As experienced roads policing officers, we have sadly had to be that person that delivers the devastating news someone’s loved one has died, approaching a house with Christmas lights and cheer brings a greater darkness upon you.

“We are proactively patrolling the roads and carrying out operations to catch those who increase the risk to other road users and reduce casualties on our roads.

“We can’t be everywhere; everyone has a responsibility. If you are going out and planning to have a drink, make a plan – and leave the car at home.”