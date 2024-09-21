This shocking footage shows the moment a thug attended a riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers - carrying his toddler son.

Mason Reddy, 24, is seen holding his two-year-old son outside the hotel in Rotherham, which rioters tried to burn down. He was seen throwing bricks and rocks at the hotel in August as violence broke out across the country in the wake of three young girls being stabbed in Southport.

Reddy was also seen throwing missiles at cops, hitting out at riot shields and cheering rioters who were lighting a fire at the Holiday Inn Express hotel. He was also heard shouting a racial slur while carrying his baby son in his arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows him holding the boy while walking in front of a line of riot police as a fire burned in the background. Police said Reddy was also seen launching sections of wood fencing towards officers in the cordon, who reported seeing him with a small child in a pram.

Mason Reddy, 24, carrying a toddler through a riot in Rotherham.