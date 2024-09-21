Watch shocking moment father attends Rotherham race riot with two-year-old son in his arms
Mason Reddy, 24, is seen holding his two-year-old son outside the hotel in Rotherham, which rioters tried to burn down. He was seen throwing bricks and rocks at the hotel in August as violence broke out across the country in the wake of three young girls being stabbed in Southport.
Reddy was also seen throwing missiles at cops, hitting out at riot shields and cheering rioters who were lighting a fire at the Holiday Inn Express hotel. He was also heard shouting a racial slur while carrying his baby son in his arms.
Footage shows him holding the boy while walking in front of a line of riot police as a fire burned in the background. Police said Reddy was also seen launching sections of wood fencing towards officers in the cordon, who reported seeing him with a small child in a pram.
He was caught as he was wearing a distinctive jacket with the name of his Sunday league football team on the back, police said. He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for three years on Thursday (Sep 19).