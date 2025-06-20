Chilling CCTV footage shows the moment two men walked away laughing after stabbing Lee Davies to death in a Rotherham car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On June 18, 2024, police responded to reports of an altercation in a car park in Drummond Street, in Rotherham.

Emergency services responded and 38-year-old Lee Peter Davies was found in a critical condition with a stab wound.

Lee was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police launched a murder investigation and gathered CCTV footage from cameras that covered the car park and surrounding areas.

During the search of the footage, police identified a group of people who had been with Lee prior to, and during, the altercation which left Lee fatally wounded.

The footage, which police have now released, showed the group being involved in an altercation with Lee before walking away through Rotherham.

Simon Welsh and Jake Shaw have been jailed for the murder of Lee Davies in a Rotherham town centre car park. | SYP

The Major Crime Unit identified the group through a mix of interviewing a number of witnesses who saw the altercation, further CCTV trawls and the discovery of a discarded piece of clothing which contained receipts in the name of Simon Welsh, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Welsh and Jake Shaw were then identified as suspects, arrested and questioned by officers within hours of the incident being reported.

Simon Welsh, 37, from Rotherham, and Jake Shaw, 26 from Rotherham, were both found guilty of murder following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court in April 2025.

Welsh was also found guilty of Section 18 wounding relating to an incident from November 2023.

Following the guilty verdict, Lee's family released the following statement: “Today we feel that justice has been served and we welcome the guilty verdict placed upon the defendants. Losing our son Lee Peter Davies has taken an enormous toll on our family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be missed beyond measure, especially by his two young children who now have to grow up and navigate life without a father.

“We would like to thank the jury, the heroic witnesses who came to court and the investigation team for their time and efforts and a special thanks to the prosecution team, the OIC and SIO and our Family Liaison Officer. We now ask that we are afforded the time to grieve for Lee privately."

Welsh has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years.

He was also sentenced to four years in prison for Section 18 wounding.

These sentences will run concurrently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

Both appeared on Friday (Jun 20) at Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing.

Martin Shaw who was previously charged was found not guilty on 16 April following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood, who is the senior investigating officer on this case, said:"This horrendous incident has not only taken Lee's life but also left his two young children without a father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Welsh, and Shaw, showed brutality and a lack of remorse, laughing and joking as they made their way away from the scene of this tragic incident.

"Throughout this investigation, we have been committed to securing justice for Lee's family and the quick work of the team, which resulted in the two men being arrested within hours of the incident, hopefully re-affirms this commitment.

"I also want to take this opportunity to recognise the witnesses in this case who provided crucial evidence that has been fundamental in ensuring justice was served.