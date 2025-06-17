West Yorkshire gang’s ‘money man’ jailed in £100m Class A drugs conspiracy

A Dewsbury man who acted as the ‘money man’ for a £100 million Class A drugs plot run by a West Yorkshire gang has been jailed for more than nine years.

Razwan Arif was described as the “money man” or “accountant” for the organised crime group which plotted to supply heroin and cocaine in wholesale volumes across the country.

The gang’s ringleader, Mohammed Tasadiq Khan was jailed for 16 years in August last year.

The courier, Hayaan Alam, was also jailed for five years after officers seized cocaine worth £1 million after apprehending a car registered to him.

During a trial at Leeds Crown Court in April, Arif, 25, and formerly of Lee Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, admitted charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine between 1 February 2021 and 3 December 2023.

The court also heard he played a significant role in the enterprise.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (Jun 13), Arif was jailed for nine years and six months.

Friday’s sentencing also follows the sentencing of Adnan Shabir as part of the same investigation.

Shabir, 32, formerly of Bridge Road, Brighouse, was jailed for seven years and six months in October of last year for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Chris Rukin, the Senior Investigation Officer, said: “It was shown that Arif was controlling the documents on a laptop seized by our officers and this demonstrated he was the man in charge of the finances.