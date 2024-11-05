Woman accused of Buckingham Palace bomb threat to be assessed ahead of trial

By Ashley Pemberton
Published 5th Nov 2024, 13:31 BST
A woman accused of sending a bomb threat to Buckingham Palace is to undergo a psychiatric assessment before standing trial.

Diane Durham, 62, is said to have posted a message on X which suggested a 'thing liable to explode' was travelling to the 300-year-old royal residence via train.

She appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Monday but was not arraigned. She wore a woolly hat with a Palestine flag badge on as arrived at the court.

Judge Simon Phillips KC said an assessment was required before she could enter a plea to the charge of communicating false information to the Metropolitan Police.

Durham outside Leeds Magistrates' Court. (pic by SWNS)placeholder image
Durham outside Leeds Magistrates' Court. (pic by SWNS)

Durham, of Leeds, was not represented during the brief hearing, but was advised to seek legal representation before her next appearance.

She is due to appear before the court again on December 16, pending the outcome of the psychiatric report.

A trial, expected to last two days, has been provisionally listed for October next year.

Judge Phillips told her: "You will need to co-operate with the doctor instructed by the court and they will report to the court. You may be eligible for legal representation. It is in your best interests to be legally represented. The court will next see you on December 16."

The incident is said to have taken place on May 17. Durham was arrested at her home after the Met informed West Yorkshire Police.

If found guilty, Durham could face up to two years in prison. She has been bailed on the condition she responds to court correspondence.

