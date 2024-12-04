'His death destroyed our lives': Woman jailed for death by careless driving after mobility scooter crash kills Yorkshire grandfather
On Thursday, March 9 2023, an incident occurred on Greenhowskye Lane just after the mini roundabout, in Northallerton.
Mr Stephen Young, who was 68 at the time of the incident, crossed the lane on his mobility scooter.
Anne Marie Stevens, 34, who was driving a Citroen C2 struck Mr Young’s scooter halfway across the carriageway, causing Mr Young to fall off onto the road.
Emergency services attended and Mr Young was treated at the scene.
He was subsequently taken to hospital but his condition deteriorated, and he later died.
An investigation was launched which involved the reviewing of CCTV and a full reconstruction.
The specialist forensic collision investigator stated that had Stevens negotiated the roundabout correctly, it is likely that Mr Young's mobility scooter would have been in the process of clearing the carriageway, a court heard.
Stevens was charged with causing death by careless driving, and she later pleaded guilty in court.
On Tuesday (Dec 3), at York Crown Court, she was sentenced to an eight month prison sentence and banned from driving for 15 months.
The family of Mr Young have provided a personal statement in which his daughter states: "His death destroyed our lives and it has changed us forever.”
"Dad wasn't only just a husband, a father, a grandfather, brother, friend and uncle, he was a pillar of support. The foundation for our family and without him it has collapsed. We are destroyed.”
PC Amy Herrick from the Major Collision Investigation Unit said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Mr Young. The actions of Stevens have directly changed the lives of numerous people forever, and ultimately caused the death of Mr Young, which was entirely preventable.
"Every driver holds a significant amount of responsibility when they take a motor vehicle onto our roads, and I would urge people not to become complacent, ensuring they always drive safely and to the rules of the road.”