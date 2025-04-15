A carer from York who used the bank details of vulnerable care home residents to gamble and buy takeaway food has been sentenced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Louise Pratt, 35, from York, was a senior support worker at a care home in the city.

However, she used this position to target elderly and vulnerable residents, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated she took money from the residents’ bank accounts for her own gain.

Pratt’s crimes came to light when the brother of one of the victims noticed unexpected activity on her bank account.

The company launched an internal investigation and this led to Pratt being dismissed, and police were called in.

North Yorkshire Police discovered Pratt had set up online accounts in the names of residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She transferred money from the residents’ bank accounts into those online accounts, and then into her own account.

The majority of this money was spent on gambling websites, the court heard,

She also used a resident’s bank details to make online purchases, order takeaway food, clothes and gifts for her family.

When interviewed by police, she claimed that all cash withdrawals had been made with the account holder’s permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pratt used the bank details of vulnerable care home residents to gamble and buy takeaway food has been sentenced. | North Yorkshire Police

But a doctor, responsible for overseeing their medical care, gave evidence that none of the victims would have been able to provide true consent for anyone to take money from their accounts.

Pratt was charged with five counts of fraud, between August 2020 and September 2021.

This was a total financial loss to five victims of just over £17,000.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at York Crown Court.

Pratt was then sentenced to two years in jail at York Crown Court on Tuesday (Apr 15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Oliver Dalby, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Cheryl Pratt’s offending was cold, cruel and calculated. As a senior carer, she knew which residents would be the most vulnerable to financial exploitation – and these were the people she targeted.

“She abused her position, disregarding her duty to safeguard the care home residents in pursuit of her own self-interest.

“The victims and her former colleagues have been left utterly devastated by her actions, and it is right that she faces the consequences of her crimes.