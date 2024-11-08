York murder: Two charged following the death of an elderly man in his home

Two people have been charged with murder after the body of a 72-year-old man was found in his home in York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (Nov 4), at around 11.44am, North Yorkshire Police received a report from a caller with concern for the welfare of a man in his 70s.

The report stated the man has “not been seen for a number of days”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers arrived at the property, in the Huntington area of York, the body of a man inside.

Police then launched an investigation and following enquiries a man, 32, and a woman, 42, both of no fixed address, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday (Nov 5) on suspicion of murder.

North Yorkshire Police stated they believed the pair had known the man for “a short period of time” prior to the discovery of his body.

On Thursday (Nov 7), the man and woman were charged with murder, and due to appear in York Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Nov 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were also both charged with the theft of a vehicle.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton said: “We remain at the scene of the murder at this time and expect to complete our work at the property today (8 November).