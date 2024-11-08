York murder: Two charged following the death of an elderly man in his home
On Monday (Nov 4), at around 11.44am, North Yorkshire Police received a report from a caller with concern for the welfare of a man in his 70s.
The report stated the man has “not been seen for a number of days”.
When officers arrived at the property, in the Huntington area of York, the body of a man inside.
Police then launched an investigation and following enquiries a man, 32, and a woman, 42, both of no fixed address, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday (Nov 5) on suspicion of murder.
North Yorkshire Police stated they believed the pair had known the man for “a short period of time” prior to the discovery of his body.
On Thursday (Nov 7), the man and woman were charged with murder, and due to appear in York Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Nov 8).
The pair were also both charged with the theft of a vehicle.
Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton said: “We remain at the scene of the murder at this time and expect to complete our work at the property today (8 November).
“I reiterate my thanks to the local community for their support and understanding while we worked at the scene. Our thoughts remain with the deceased’s family.”