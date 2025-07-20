A 72-year-old man from near York has been jailed for the repeated rape and abuse of a young girl over more than a decade, in crimes dating back to the 1980s.

Rodney Abbott, from Myton-on-Swale near York, was jailed for multiple child sex offences dating back to the 1980s.

On May 12, 2025, the 72-year-old was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to numerous sexual offences against children.

He pleaded guilty to six offences of raping a girl under 16, six offences of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years, three offences of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years, and one offence of inciting a girl under fourteen years of age to commit an act of gross indecency.

His victim was five-years-old when the assault started and carried on into her teenage years.

York Crown Court

She described her childhood as “a constant stream of sexual assaults”.

On Friday (Jul 18) Abbott was sentenced to 18 years and 8 months at York Crown Court.

He was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further order, a restraining order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mike Cope said: “Mr Abbott took every opportunity to abuse the victim. She was young, helpless and without any means to escape the things that were done to her. Her childhood was miserable. It is impossible to imagine how scared and isolated she must have felt.

"In the time that I have spent with the victim, I have come to admire her for her bravery, she has had the courage to tell the police about the abuse she has suffered. She has somehow found the strength to carry on and create a good life for her and a loving home for her children.

"Nothing will take away the victim’s pain, but I hope that the sentencing can offer some sort of closure for her.

"I hope that this case shows survivors of abuse that the police are here for you, irrespective as to when that abuse occurred. It is never too late to tell us; we are here, and we will listen.