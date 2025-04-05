A carer who stole and gambled away £27,000 from a vulnerable woman who relied on her has been jailed for over two years.

Paige Kemp, 31, of Sheffield, took money in "dribs and drabs" from her victim by fraudulently using her bank details and cards over two months in 2022.

The fraudster took a total of £27,559 from the woman's bank account, which she spent on high-value purchases and gambling.

Sentencing Kemp at Sheffield Crown Court on April 2, Judge David Dixon said: "You took advantage of someone - and not in any small way.

Paige Kemp.

"You were in a caring responsibility for this family and this vulnerable lady.

"Unless, suddenly, some money can be found from somewhere, it's going to have a profound impact on her.

"You took the money in dribs and drabs, while you were in a position of responsibility.

"You were charged with a duty, which you used to get close as an opportunity to gain money."

The furious judge added that Kemp's gambling meant the money was wasted on "nothing useful".

The court heard Kemp felt "genuine remorse" for her stealing, and that she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.