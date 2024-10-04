Yorkshire couple who killed father-of-three after attacking him in Yorkshire street are jailed

A couple who killed a father-of-three after they attacked him in the street have been jailed.

Stephen Long, 50, and Cheryl Long, 46, knocked Paul Davinson, 49, to the ground and kicked him while he was in a chokehold. The couple confronted Paul in Rothwell shortly before 10pm on March 9 this year after he had left a pub, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Paul's partner Michelle Downey was neighbours with the pair and there were tensions over previous incidents of harassment she had reported.

On the night of his death, Stephen Long approached Paul, a father-of-three, and grappled with him before they exchanged blows.

Cheryl and Stephen Long

He was then knocked to the ground and Stephen Long put him in a chokehold while Cheryl Long kicked him.

Paul collapsed and was given CPR before being rushed to hospital by ambulance but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination showed that Paul, who had a pre-existing heart condition, died from a heart attack triggered by the stress of the assault on him.

The couple were both charged with his murder and remanded to appear at court on March 12.

Paul Davinson died after being attacked by Cheryl and Stephen Long

On September 5 this year, Stephen Long offered a guilty plea to manslaughter which was accepted by the prosecution.

This was followed by Cheryl Long offering a guilty plea to manslaughter on September 10, which was also accepted by the prosecution.

Stephen Long was jailed for eight years while Cheryl Long was given a 30-month prison term.

Detective Inspector Elly Buchanan said: "Paul was a much-loved son, father and partner, and his death has left a huge hole in the lives of his family. The violent actions of Stephen and Cheryl Long that ended his life were completely unnecessary and have had a devastating impact on his family and on all who knew him in the local community, where he was a very popular character.

"His death in these circumstances is absolutely tragic and shows all too clearly the terrible consequences that can occur when people use violence."

Paul's mum Christine Davinson, his partner Michelle and his three children thanked their friends for support and also thanked the witnesses in a statement.

They said: "We thank the police liaison officer for keeping us informed of all developments of the case in a timely manner and being very supportive throughout. I would also like to thank the homicide victim support service for all the help and compassion they showed during this difficult time.

"We would like to thank the prosecuting KC for taking the time to explain the procedure and ensuring we get justice for Paul, and the judge for showing a lot of consideration for all the people who attended.