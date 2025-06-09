A street robbery, a student officer convicted of sex offences, and a fatal stabbing are among the cases heard in Yorkshire courts this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woman brutally attacked for phone in Middlesbrough

On December 20, 2024, near Marton Road in Middlesbrough, Cleveland Police were called after a woman in her 30s was attacked from behind—punched, kicked, and left with chipped teeth, a suspected broken nose, and bruising to her arm and wrist—as her mobile phone was stolen.

Although she managed to flee, officers immediately began a search, deploying the dog support unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moment Leslie Sedgewick is caught by PD Kira | Cleveland Police

Shortly after, PC Lee Whitehouse and PD Kira spotted a man matching the description; despite an attempt to flee, PD Kira caught him by latching onto his arm while PC Whitehouse pursued.

The suspect, Leslie Sedgewick, 44, who had changed clothes to avoid detection, was arrested after clothing matching that of the robber and the stolen phone were found at a local address.

The victim later revealed she was “petrified,” feared for her life, hid her injuries from her child, and now struggles with anxiety and leaving the house.

Sedgewick, a resident of Aldergrove Drive in Middlesbrough, was charged with robbery and, on June 2 at Teesside Crown Court, was jailed for four years and five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Pierce Ditchburn noted that the early morning attack occurred just a few days before Christmas, with Sedgewick allegedly targeting the victim for her mobile phone and even attempting to steal a bike earlier.

Student police officer sentenced for sexual offences

A student police officer has been sentenced after he was found guilty of a number of sexual touching offences.

PC Charlie Valente was sentenced to a two year community order with 200 hours unpaid work, 90 day alcohol rehabilitation program and 20 day rehabilitation program.

The 24-year-old was also ordered to pay £8,000 court costs.

He was found guilty of three counts of sexual touching following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and sentenced on Tuesday (Jun 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges relate to offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds.

He is currently suspended from duty pending an accelerated misconduct proceeding.

Man admits killing wife in Bradford city centre

A man has admitted killing his wife, who was stabbed while pushing their baby in a pram in Bradford city centre.

Habibur Masum is accused of stabbing his wife to death as she pushed her baby in a pram | West Yorkshire Police / SWNS

Kulsuma Akter, 27, died after being stabbed multiple times on April 6, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband, Habibur Masum, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possessing a knife but denies murder and is due to stand trial on Monday.

He also denies charges of assault, making threats to kill, and stalking, with prosecutors alleging he tracked Ms Akter, sent menacing messages, and loitered near her safe house between November and April.

The baby was unharmed in the attack.

Judges reserve decision in nurse's appeal

Colin Campbell, a nurse jailed in 2008 for murdering four elderly patients in Leeds by injecting them with insulin, is awaiting the outcome of his latest appeal.

Colin Norris outside Newcastle Crown Court in 2008, where he appeared charged with murdering four patients at Leeds hospitals.

Formerly known as Colin Norris, he has always denied causing the hypoglycaemia that led to the deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a failed appeal in 2009, the Criminal Cases Review Commission referred his case to the Court of Appeal, citing “wholly circumstantial” evidence.