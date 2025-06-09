Yorkshire court round-up: Robber caught by police dog, student officer sentenced, and man admits killing wife in Bradford
Woman brutally attacked for phone in Middlesbrough
On December 20, 2024, near Marton Road in Middlesbrough, Cleveland Police were called after a woman in her 30s was attacked from behind—punched, kicked, and left with chipped teeth, a suspected broken nose, and bruising to her arm and wrist—as her mobile phone was stolen.
Although she managed to flee, officers immediately began a search, deploying the dog support unit.
Shortly after, PC Lee Whitehouse and PD Kira spotted a man matching the description; despite an attempt to flee, PD Kira caught him by latching onto his arm while PC Whitehouse pursued.
The suspect, Leslie Sedgewick, 44, who had changed clothes to avoid detection, was arrested after clothing matching that of the robber and the stolen phone were found at a local address.
The victim later revealed she was “petrified,” feared for her life, hid her injuries from her child, and now struggles with anxiety and leaving the house.
Sedgewick, a resident of Aldergrove Drive in Middlesbrough, was charged with robbery and, on June 2 at Teesside Crown Court, was jailed for four years and five months.
Detective Constable Pierce Ditchburn noted that the early morning attack occurred just a few days before Christmas, with Sedgewick allegedly targeting the victim for her mobile phone and even attempting to steal a bike earlier.
Student police officer sentenced for sexual offences
A student police officer has been sentenced after he was found guilty of a number of sexual touching offences.
PC Charlie Valente was sentenced to a two year community order with 200 hours unpaid work, 90 day alcohol rehabilitation program and 20 day rehabilitation program.
The 24-year-old was also ordered to pay £8,000 court costs.
He was found guilty of three counts of sexual touching following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and sentenced on Tuesday (Jun 3).
The charges relate to offences committed against two female victims between November 4 and 5, 2022, in Leeds.
He is currently suspended from duty pending an accelerated misconduct proceeding.
Man admits killing wife in Bradford city centre
A man has admitted killing his wife, who was stabbed while pushing their baby in a pram in Bradford city centre.
Kulsuma Akter, 27, died after being stabbed multiple times on April 6, 2023.
Her husband, Habibur Masum, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possessing a knife but denies murder and is due to stand trial on Monday.
He also denies charges of assault, making threats to kill, and stalking, with prosecutors alleging he tracked Ms Akter, sent menacing messages, and loitered near her safe house between November and April.
The baby was unharmed in the attack.
Judges reserve decision in nurse's appeal
Colin Campbell, a nurse jailed in 2008 for murdering four elderly patients in Leeds by injecting them with insulin, is awaiting the outcome of his latest appeal.
Formerly known as Colin Norris, he has always denied causing the hypoglycaemia that led to the deaths.
After a failed appeal in 2009, the Criminal Cases Review Commission referred his case to the Court of Appeal, citing “wholly circumstantial” evidence.
Following a 14-day hearing, judges have reserved their decision, with a written judgment expected later.