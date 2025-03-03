From high-profile fraud cases to violent crime convictions, here’s a round-up of key court rulings across Yorkshire this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Co-operative Bank chairman Paul Flowers will be sentenced for fraud after he handed himself in to the police following a warrant for his arrest.

File photo dated 04/10/23 of former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Mr Flowers, 74, has been jailed for three years at Manchester Crown Court after admitting 18 counts of fraud worth nearly £100,000 against an elderly and vulnerable friend. Pater Byrne/PA Wire

In July last year, Flowers, 74, pleaded guilty to a catalogue of fraud, amounting to nearly £100,000, when he abused his position as the executor of the will, and holder of power of attorney, for a woman named Margaret Jarvis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 14, former Bradford councillor Flowers did not turn up to his sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court and Judge Nicholas Dean KC issued a warrant not backed for bail.

Three days later, he handed himself in to police and was remanded in custody to be sentenced.

Two men have been jailed for forcing their dogs to fight a badger on Yorkshire farmland.

Kenneth Kieron Wade, 29, and Stephen Thomas Rose, 39, were stopped by police near Melsonby in January 2023 after rural watch members reported a suspicious vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A badger was found mauled to death in the area .

Officers found three injured terriers, a muddy spade, and later discovered a dug-up badger set, more spades, and a mauled badger’s body.

Both men pleaded guilty to killing a badger, disturbing a sett, and causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs.

Wade received a two-year prison sentence and a lifetime dog ownership ban. Rose, who also admitted to GBH in a separate case, was jailed for 23 months and banned from keeping dogs for 10 years.

Two men have been jailed for their roles in the Rotherham hotel riot on August 4, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arron Bailey, 28, from Darfield, threw bricks, bottles, and fence panels at police, stoked a fire inside the Holiday Inn Express, and rammed a trolley into officers.

Curtis Laycock (left) and Arron Bailey have been jailed for their part in the Rotherham riot in 2024. | South Yorkshire Police

Despite wearing a balaclava, he was identified by a distinctive calf tattoo.

He was found guilty of violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life and was sentenced to eight years in prison, with three more on licence.

Curtis Laycock, 30, was caught on footage throwing a chair and rocks at police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Identified through a media appeal, he admitted violent disorder and was jailed for two years and eight months.

Celebrity auctioneer Charles Hanson has been unanimously cleared of coercive behaviour and assault charges brought by his wife.

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson speaks to media outside Derby Crown Court, after being cleared of causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023, after police were called to reports of a domestic incident at his home in the village of Quarndon, Derbyshire in June 2023.

A jury deliberated for four-and-a-half hours before acquitting the Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip star of two assault allegations from 2015 and 2023, as well as a controlling and coercive behaviour charge spanning eight years.

During his trial at Derby Crown Court, Hanson, 46, claimed he was "almost a slave" to his wife, while she alleged he had been violent towards her, including putting her in a headlock in 2012 and pushing her during a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Brookside actor Philip Foster has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for masterminding a £13.6 million fraud targeting aspiring models, National Trading Standards (NTS) said.

Former Brookside actor Philip Foster has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years imprisonment after masterminding a £13.6 million fraud that conned would-be models.

Foster, 49, ran a network of sham modelling agencies for over eight years, exploiting more than 6,000 victims.

Based in Marbella, Spain, he used associates in cities across the UK to lure hopefuls with false promises of modelling work, pressuring them to buy expensive portfolios that led to no real opportunities.

A six-year NTS investigation uncovered the scam, revealing that victims were left in serious debt, emotional distress, and financial ruin. Foster used the proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle, purchasing luxury watches and cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad