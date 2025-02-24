This week in Yorkshire courts, a former police officer has been jailed for perverting the course of justice, a Huddersfield teenager has been sexual offences against three children and a 92-year-old man is due to go on trial next year accused of sexual abuse at a children’s home more than 30 years ago.

A former West Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed for a number of offences including perverting the course of justice after a drink-driving crash.

Ex-PC Abdul Iqbal, 29, was jailed for four months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, perverting the course of justice, and failing to provide driver details.

Former police officer Abdul Iqbal, aged 29, was jailed at Bradford Crown Court for driving while over the legal limit | National World

On May 15, 2024, police responded to a crash involving a Kia Ceed in Wakefield.

Iqbal, who initially admitted to driving, later tried to avoid responsibility by texting a friend to take the blame.

A breath test showed he was more than twice the legal alcohol limit. Iqbal also failed to provide the required driver details.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins criticized his actions, emphasising the breach of ethical standards expected of police officers.

A Huddersfield teen who committed serious sexual offences against three children in Kirklees has been jailed.

Between June 2021 and June 2024 Eshea Sullivan, now 18, was a child himself when he carried out attacks on three girls in Huddersfield and Holmfirth.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, in January 2025, Sullivan, formerly of York Avenue, Huddersfield, was convicted of 10 sexual offences in relation to his victims

These included two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault against one victim; one count of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault against a second victim; and one count of sexual assault by penetration and a further count of sexual assault against a third victim.

Eshea Sullivan has been jailed for serious sexual offences | West Yorkshire Police

On Tuesday (Feb 18), The 18-year-old was sentenced to nine years in jail, at Leeds Crown Court.

A 92-year-old man is due to go on trial next year accused of sexual abuse at a children’s home more than 30 years ago.

Malcolm Phillips and his co-defendant Linda Brunning, 65, were charged following an investigation launched in 2018 into the Skircoat Lodge Children’s Home, in Halifax, West Yorkshire, between 1970 and 1995.

On Wednesday Phillips appeared by videolink for a hearing at Bradford Crown Court, where Judge Jonathan Rose, the Recorder of Bradford, set a date of January 5 for the trial, which is expected to last six weeks.

West Yorkshire Police have said that Phillips, of New Imperial Crescent, Tyseley, Birmingham, was charged with 32 offences, relating to seven alleged victims, both male and female, between 1976 and 1994.

Suhaib Sirajudin, 39, from Bolton, was jailed for four years after defrauding vulnerable customers of £250,000.

Operating as an “emergency plumber” under Plumbing Emergency 24/7 Limited and Expert Plumbing Limited 24/7 between June 2021 and December 2022, he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraudulent trading on October 9, 2024, at Bradford Crown Court.

Sirajudin exploited homeowners in the North West by charging exorbitant emergency callout and repair fees. He frequently targeted older or vulnerable individuals, sometimes deliberately damaging properties to justify extra charges.

One victim’s kitchen ceiling collapsed after he claimed a hole was necessary for a repair, leading the couple to spend nearly all their savings, while another paid over £3,000 for a repair that should have cost around £300.

Kevin Balog, aged 22, of Todd Terrace, Bradford, was convicted of rape following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

he was also handed a £250,000 confiscation order for victim compensation, £30,000 in prosecution costs, and an eight-year disqualification from being a company director.

Two men have been convicted and sentenced after a 14-year-old girl was raped when she was “betrayed by someone who she trusted and subjected to a horrendous ordeal”.

Kevin Balog, 22, from Bradford, has been convicted of rape and a now 18-year-old has been found guilty of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child, after a 14-year-old girl was raped.

At the time of the offence, the victim was 14-years-old and the two men were 15 and 20.

The girl and the 15-year-old arranged to meet at his address in Wakefield.

However, while at the address, the girl was raped by Balog, a court heard.

The police investigation found messages exchanged between Balog and the 15-year-old arranging for Balog to have sex with the victim.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Balog was convicted of rape and sentenced to 10 years in prison - with an extended licence period of two years.