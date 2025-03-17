A stalker from Yorkshire who befriended a woman in a Leeds city centre shop before he bombarded her with up to 450 calls and messages a day has been jailed for four years. Picture by Tony Johnson

Two former police officers have been charged with the rape and indecent assault of an under age girl while serving at a force's mounted horse section.

Former Pc Ian Hopkinson, 63, has been charged with five counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years and five counts of rape of a female under 16 years.

Former Sergeant William Baker, 78, has also been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years.

The offences are alleged to have happened at West Yorkshire Police's Mounted Section which was then based in Pontefract between 1992 and 1995.

Baker, of Hayle, Cornwall, and Hopkinson, of Redcar, will both appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 7.

A thief who murdered a “hard working” Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop him stealing his van has been jailed for life.

Claudiu Carol Kondor, 42, was delivering parcels in Leeds last year when “career criminal” Mark Ross, 32, climbed into his van and started to drive away, a court heard.

Claudiu Carol-Kondor, 42, died while trying to stop Mark Ross, 32, taking his van while he was delivering parcels in Leeds on August 20 last year.

Determined not to let Ross steal his livelihood, Mr Kondor clung onto the vehicle for half-a-mile as the defendant hit speeds of up to 60mph and swerved from side to side before hitting two parked cars, all in an effort to knock him from the van.

Mr Kondor died from head and chest injuries from the second crash, the court heard.

On Friday, Ross was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for a minimum term of 30 years.

A teenager has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl with a sword on a Halloween camping trip.

A jury at Hull Crown Court took under six hours to unanimously find the 15-year-old, who can’t be named due to his age, guilty.

The court heard the victim, who was then 13, was left bleeding heavily and on her own after being stabbed 10 times, suffering injuries including a stab wound to her chest that could have proved fatal.

The jury heard that an apparent motive emerged when the boy told a youth justice worker he’d been given £20 by one of the girls on the trip to “hurt” her and she and the victim had been arguing all evening.