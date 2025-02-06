This week in Yorkshire courts, a father was jailed for murdering his daughter, a rapist who fled across the country was sentenced, and a rioter who attacked police during summer violence was imprisoned.

Simon Vickers, 50, was convicted of murdering his 14-year-old daughter, Scarlett, by stabbing her in the heart at their home in Darlington.

Simon Vickers, 50, who stabbed his 14-year-old daughter in the heart while they were play-fighting in the kitchen, has been convicted of her murder. | Durham Police/PA Wire

Vickers claimed the incident was a "freak accident" during a kitchen play-fight, but forensic evidence indicated the knife was deliberately held and used with force.

The jury at Teesside Crown Court found him guilty after deliberating for over 13 hours.

In April 2024, Martin Sales, 41, from Liversedge, committed serious offences, including rape, in Kirklees, West Yorkshire.

Martin Sales has been jailed for 18 years.

He fled to Wales to evade justice but was arrested in Hereford in May 2024.

In January 2025, Sales was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape at Leeds Crown Court.

Admand Dauti, 36, was arrested on January 31, 2025, after West Yorkshire Police discovered 294 cannabis plants in multiple rooms of his home on Burn Road in Birchencliffe, Kirklees.

Charged with producing a class B drug, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight months in prison less than 24 hours after his arrest.

Richard Calvert, 34, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield, has been charged with attempted murder following an incident on October 29, 2024.

During the incident a man sustained a non-life-threatening leg injury from a firearm discharge on Wasp's Nest Road in Huddersfield.

Calvert faces additional charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

He appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court on February 4 and is scheduled to appear at Leeds Crown Court on March 4.

On November 19, 2023, Thomas Mearing, 26, from Yeovil, Somerset, left an abusive voicemail for Bradford West MP Naz Shah.

Mearing accused the MP of supporting Hamas and made other derogatory comments.

He pleaded guilty to a public communications offence at Taunton Magistrates' Court.

Mearing was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, along with a five-year restraining order prohibiting contact with Ms. Shah or attendance at her office.

Lucas Taylor has been jailed for his part in the August 2024 violence. | Cleveland Police

Lucas Taylor, 44, of Worcester Street, Middlesbrough, was sentenced to 25 months in prison for violent disorder during protests on August 4, 2024.

He threw rocks at police officers and attempted to set a bin on fire at the junction of Linthorpe Road and Ayresome Street.