A grandmother has admitted to violent disorder in Middlesbrough and a child sex offender who committed ‘appalling offences’ are among those who appeared in court this week.

On Wednesday (Aug 28), the man who threw a coffee cup at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on his battle bus during the General Election campaign has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Josh Greally, 28, was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after a district judge said the offence was serious enough to merit a jail term, but there was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

PA

Greally, who wore a black face mask throughout the hearing, pleaded guilty to a public order offence over the incident on June 11 in Barnsley town centre, where he launched an object at Mr Farage, who was making a speech from the open top deck of his bus.

On Thursday (Aug 29), grandmother, her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend have admitted their part in widescale disorder earlier this month in Middlesbrough .

Jake Wray, 23, stopped cars at a junction and demanded to know if the drivers were "white" or "English", a court has previously heard.

His partner, mother-of-two Megan Davison, 24, was part of a mob caught by CCTV on Parliament Road, and was seen jumping on to the roof of a car.

Her mother, Amanda Walton, 52, was seen on the same CCTV images walking her dog amid the baying crowd, throwing a missile at a building and damaging a car wing mirror.

The three defendants appeared separately before Teesside Crown Court where they each admitted a single charge of violent disorder which happened on August 4 , amid horrific scenes on Teesside.

A painter and decorator who told former Labour leader Ed Miliband "I am going to slit your throat" has been jailed for three years.

Michael Donaldson, 56, had pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill after making the remarks to Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband, and two members of his staff, during a constituency visit in Bentley, on March 22 .

Richard Townshend

On Thursday (Aug 29) Two men have admitted setting fire to a bus during disorder in a Leeds suburb.

During the unrest in Harehills on July 18, which was sparked by children from a local family being taken into care, a patrol car was overturned and a bus set alight, and passengers were forced to flee.

On Thursday Mark Mitchell, 34, and Milan Zamostny, 30, both pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Zamostny, of Luxor Avenue, also admitted a charge of violent disorder at Leeds Crown Court.

Mitchell, of Strathmore View, pleaded guilty to the same charge at an earlier hearing.

Both men were remanded in custody until their sentencing on October 1.

A Halifax man is to face a major sentencing hearing for his role in a multi-million pound gangland operation over the dumping of toxic waste.

Investigations by the Environment Agency (EA) have uncovered a staggering scam around huge sums of baled waste - around 2,170 double-decker buses' worth - dumped nationwide.

Now Richard Hopkinson, 52 and from Halifax, is among three men to face sentencing after being convicted under a probe called Operation Cesium.

Organised criminal gang members approached facilities and offered to dispose of waste at reduced costs, which they later abandoned, EA intelligence revealed.

A sex offender who committed ‘appalling offences’ against a young girl has been jailed for almost two decades.

Between 2020 and 2023 David Gray, 50, from Batley, sexually assaulted a young girl before being reported.