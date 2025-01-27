This week in Yorkshire courts, a Leeds man was jailed for a brutal murder, police found a loaded AK-47 in a cellar and a 91-year-old is in court charged with multiple child sexual offences.

Dangerous Leeds man sentenced to 17 years for rape

A "dangerous" Leeds man who police say was “willing to use violence and sexual violence against women” has been jailed for several offences including rape.

Emmanuel Williams, aged 28, of Hamilton Avenue, Leeds, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday | West Yorkshire Police

Emmanuel Williams, 28, of Hamilton Avenue, was jailed for two counts of rape, assault by penetration, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Williams was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (Jan 17), to 17 years in jail.

Steven Francis convicted of Louisa Hall’s brutal murder

Also in Leeds, Steven Francis has been convicted of the brutal murder of Louisa Hall.

Steven Francis was convicted of Hall's murder and the 2016 rape | WYP

In October 2023, Louisa, 43, was found naked and unconscious in Francis's flat in Oatland Court, Little London, Leeds. She had sustained over 100 injuries, including blunt-force trauma and signs of strangulation.

Francis, 59, was arrested at the scene and claimed he had met Hall earlier that day, left her in his flat to visit a friend, and returned to find her unconscious.

Investigations revealed inconsistencies in his account, including false claims about his whereabouts and drug use.

CCTV footage showed Francis with Hall hours before he claimed to have met her.

In January 2025, Francis was convicted of Hall's murder and the 2016 rape, receiving a life sentence with a minimum term of 28 years.

Leeds man caught with loaded AK-47 sentenced to five years

In November 2024, West Yorkshire Police searched the Hyde Park, Leeds, residence of 27-year-old Kane Clarke following his arrest on suspicion of another offence.

Kane Clarke has been jailed for five years for possession of the deadly weapon. | West Yorkshire Police

In the cellar, officers discovered a loaded AK-47 assault rifle along with 30 rounds of live 7.62x39mm ammunition.

Clarke was charged with possession of a prohibited automatic weapon and the associated ammunition.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court in December 2024, stating he was holding the weapon for unidentified individuals.

On January 22, 2025, Clarke was sentenced to five years in prison.

Former staff of Skircoat Lodge charged with historic child sexual offences

In January 2025, Malcolm Phillips, 91, and Linda Brunning, 65, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court charged with multiple child sexual offences related to their time at Skircoat Lodge Children's Home in Halifax between 1970 and 1995.

Phillips faces 32 charges, including rape, indecent assault, and gross indecency, involving seven male and female victims from 1976 to 1994.

Brunning is charged with 15 offences, including indecent assault and aiding and abetting sexual offences, concerning three victims between 1980 and 1994.

Both were granted unconditional bail and are scheduled to appear at Bradford Crown Court on February 19, 2025.

Domestic abuser jailed for brutal attack on partner

26-year-old Hollie Hanson was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to multiple offences against her former partner.

Custody image of Hollie Hanson. | West Yorkshire Police / SWNS

The charges included intentional strangulation, threats to kill, wounding with intent, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

Hanson had exerted control over the victim by restricting her communication with friends and family, denying her access to a mobile phone, and frequently monitoring her whereabouts.

The abuse culminated on September 2, 2024, when Hanson, driven by jealousy, verbally abused the victim, followed her home, pinned her to the bed by her neck, and issued repeated death threats.

An earlier incident involved Hanson striking the victim over the head with a vodka bottle.