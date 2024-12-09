This week, Yorkshire courts delivered sentences for crimes including prison drug smuggling, fatal careless driving, and domestic abuse.

A six-year investigation by South Yorkshire Police’s prison anti-corruption unit uncovered a network of drug smugglers at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster.

The operation began when prison officer Victoria Sked was caught with drugs hidden in an open Pot Noodle just days before leaving her job.

Top to bottom left to right; Gareth Roberts, Victoria Sked, Robert Williams, Simie McGinley, Darren Morgan, Jack McGlen, Ayesha Martin, Adam Kirk | South Yorkshire Police

Searches of her bag, person, and home revealed MDMA, steroids, cannabis, mobile phones, and £8,000 in cash.

Sked and 11 others, including inmates and their loved ones, were sentenced to a combined total of more than 25 years for smuggling banned items into the prison between 2018 and 2019.

Over in Northallerton a woman was jailed after her “careless driving” killed a Yorkshire grandfather who was travelling in his mobility scooter.

Anne Marie Stevens, 34, has been jailed for eight months after causing the death of Stephen Young, 68, in a collision last March in Northallerton.

Mr. Young was crossing Greenhowskye Lane on his mobility scooter when Stevens’ Citroen C2 struck him, throwing him onto the road. He died later in hospital.

Stephen Young died after being hit by a car while travelling on his mobility scooter. | North Yorkshire Police

A court heard Stevens failed to properly negotiate a mini roundabout, which could have allowed Mr. Young to cross safely. Stevens was also banned from driving for 15 months.

Mr. Young’s daughter said his death “destroyed” their family, describing him as a pillar of support whose loss has left them devastated.

A‘violent and manipulating’ Scarborough man who left a woman and her baby covered in blood has been jailed.

Macauley Barry Robert Nesfield, 28, of Eastfield, was sentenced to two years and seven months for coercive control, assault, and wounding at York Crown Court.

Between 2021 and 2024, Nesfield subjected a woman to years of violence and manipulation. The abuse culminated in a brutal attack where he punched her in the head in front of a small child, leaving her and her baby covered in blood.

Macauley Barry Robert Nesfield

The victim finally sought help from relatives, who alerted the police.

Nesfield was also given a five-year restraining order.

Over in Hull, two men who beat a man to death inside his own home in Yorkshire are set to be jailed.

Ian Smalley and Gavin Leaning | Humberside Police

Ian Smalley, 54, of Hutt Street, Hull, pleaded guilty to the murder of Jonathan Hutty at his home in Padstow House in February.

Smalley’s co-defendant, Gavin Leaning, 51, of Padstow House, was found guilty of manslaughter, while a third man was acquitted.