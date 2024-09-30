A series of high-profile sentencing events have unfolded across Yorkshire this week, bringing violent offenders to justice and closing a decades-old rape case.

At the heart of this week's legal proceedings were the severe sentences handed down to participants in the violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham.

The riot, which occurred on August 4, targeted the hotel which was sheltering over 200 asylum seekers at the time.

Ross Hart, a 29-year-old from Wombwell, received a sentence of two years and 10 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Rioters Ross Hart (left) and Daniel Kendall were both jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held yesterday | South Yorkshire Police

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Hart attacked an air conditioning unit and was part of a group that aggressively taunted police officers during the riot.

Another participant, 21-year-old Daniel Kendall from Wath-upon-Dearne, was jailed for two years and four months.

Despite having no previous convictions, Kendall's actions, which included hurling debris at police, were influenced by what the court recognised as "misinformation" that led to his participation in the unrest.

The court also dealt with Dean Fowler, a 32-year-old from Wombwell, Barnsley, who was captured on video violently attacking a police van.

Describing his actions as a "moment of complete and utter madness," Fowler was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Ashley Williams, a 21-year-old bricklayer from Denaby Main, didn't escape the law's reach either, receiving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for his role in the chaos.

Ashley Williams sentenced over his role in the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express. | National World

Caught on CCTV carrying and then throwing a fire extinguisher followed by a chair at police, Williams' actions were highlighted during the proceedings as a troubling sign of the chaos on that day.

In total, more than 50 individuals have now been sentenced in connection to the riot.

On Tuesday (Sept 24), a Leeds man has been jailed for 18 years after committing sexual and violent offences against a woman, including rape.

Craig Harris, 54, of Monkswood Avenue, Leeds committed sexual and violent offences against a woman in Leeds, in 2023.

Craig Harris has been jailed for 18 years after committing sexual and violent offences against a woman, including rape. | West Yorkshire Police

After an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit into the offences Harris was found guilty of charges of actual bodily harm, cause/incite a woman to engage in sexual activity, rape and sexual assault by penetration.

He was also given a lifetime restraining order and an extended licence period of six years.

In a separate case that concluded a lengthy pursuit of justice, Maboob Bostan, 54, from Batley, was sentenced to 24 years in prison with an additional six-year extended licence period.

Bostan had originally fled the country in the late 1990s using a false passport to evade charges of rape dating back to 1997.

Forensic work and diligent efforts by West Yorkshire Police eventually linked Bostan to additional assaults, including another rape in Bradford in 1997.

Having attempted to live under the radar in Pakistan, Bostan was arrested earlier this year upon his return to the UK.

On Friday (Sept 27), a “sexual deviant” who targeted and “preyed on young women all for his own sex obsessed absurdities” was jailed.

Gerald Ellis “preyed on young women all for his own sex obsessed absurdities”. | Humberside Police

Between January 2014 and March 2020 Gerald Ellis, 64, of Primrose in Filey, targeted, repeatedly pestered, and sexually assaulted three women.