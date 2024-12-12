Yorkshire crown court backlog soars past 6,000 criminal cases waiting to be dealt with - led by Leeds Crown Court

The number of criminal cases waiting to be dealt with by crown courts in Yorkshire reached over 6,000 at the end of September.

It has been revealed that the crown court backlog has doubled, across England and Wales, in five years and hit an all time high.

Figures published by the Ministry of Justice show the number of cases waiting to be dealt with by crown courts in Yorkshire is 6,661.

Leeds Crown Court recorded the fourth highest total at 2,135 cases. | National World

The highest number comes from Leeds Crown Court with a backlog of 2,135 cases waiting to be dealt with, followed by Sheffield Crown Court.

Of the six crown courts featured in the list, the figures are:

  • Leeds - 2,135
  • Sheffield - 1,826
  • Bradford - 1,426
  • Kingston-upon-Hull - 582
  • York - 411
  • Great Grimsby - 281

The number of criminal cases waiting to be dealt with by crown courts in England and Wales stood at 73,105 at the end of September.

Leeds Crown Court was also the fourth highest on the list, coming after Snaresbrook, Minshull Street Manchester and Maidstone.

The caseload increased 3 per cent on the previous quarter (71,042 cases), 10 per cent on the previous year (66,426 cases) and has nearly doubled since the end of 2019 (38,016 cases), prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions, last week described delays faced by victims as “totally unacceptable” and said the wait times in the criminal justice system are “probably worse than I’ve ever known them to be”.

