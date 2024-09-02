A Yorkshire drug dealer who was found with a Kinder Egg stuffer with crack cocaine between his bottom has been jailed.

Raymond Pearce, of no fixed address, was stopped by Cleveland Police officers on Myrtle Road, in Stockton, on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The 42-year-old was then searched and found to be in possession of approximately £150 in cash and a heavily ringing mobile phone.

When taken to the police station Pearce underwent a strip search during which officers found a Kinder Egg being located between his bottom.

Inside were 25 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of approximately £500.

He was then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and interviewed.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised for Pearce to be charged and he was remanded in custody.

On Tuesday (Aug 27), Pearce appeared at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

PC Lee Swainston, from Stockton’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “We’re relentless in acting on intelligence from members of the public who report individuals suspected of supplying drugs in Stockton.

“This information leads to officers stopping people like Pearce and conducting searches that recover drugs that are due to be supplied to vulnerable people as well as the money that the dealers higher up the chain make from it.