A drug dealer has been jailed after his car was found with more than 100 packages of Class A drugs worth over £5 million.

Garry Sinclair, 37, of Cliffe Lane in Gomersal, was driving a Volkswagen Passat along Valley Road in Shipley on October 5, 2023, when officers carried out a stop on his car.

However, instead of complying, Sinclair used his car to ram the police officers as he attempted to flee the scene, a court heard.

Garry Sinclair attempted to flee police by ramming his car into theirs. | West Yorkshire Police

Sinclair caused damage to both cars, but West Yorkshire Police were able to stop him and he was initially arrested for dangerous driving.

Once police searched the 37-year-old’s car they discovered 111 packages inside.

These were found to contain a total of 57kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of £5.7 million.

Sinclair was further arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The drug dealer refused to comment about how he came into possession of the drugs when questioned by police, but he was charged with offences relating to the drugs and his driving.

On October 7, 2023, Sinclair pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared before magistrates in Bradford.

On Tuesday (Sept 24), Sinclair was sentenced, at Bradford Crown Court, to 10 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant James Gross, of Programme Precision, said: “This was a significant seizure of Class A drugs which would have no doubt ended up on the streets of West Yorkshire had they not been intercepted.

