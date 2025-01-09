Yorkshire man charged with dozens of child sexual offences allegedly spanning nearly three decades
Malcolm Barnes, 66, of Newman Road, in Rotherham has been charged with a number of sexual offences alleged to span almost three decades.
Barnes has been charged with rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16, two counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 16 and 20 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.
All the offences allegedly took place between 1980 and 2017, South Yorkshire Police has said.
The 66-year-old will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 7 March 2025